In Kapurthala, Congress councillor caught in blue ration card row

Jalandhar, February 25

While people from the margins of society are running from pillar to post to get their blue ration cards, those with political affiliations or sources have it much easier.

A classic example of this misappropriation is this case from Kapurthala, in which the husband of a Congress councillor from Ward No. 35, whose annual family income is much more than what is shown on papers, had been availing the benefits of a blue card till recently.

Nishant Kumar, an auto-rickshaw driver from Kapurthala, brought this matter to the attention of the District Food and Supply Department and also sent a complaint in this regard to the Chief Minister’s office and the district administration.

“I am an auto-rickshaw driver. I have been making rounds of the Food Supply Department on a daily basis to register myself for the blue card, but I am asked for hundreds of proofs. However, our councillor, despite earning lakhs, has been taking the advantage of the subsidised ration meant for poor people like me,” he added.

District Food and Civil Supplies Officer, Kapurthala, Preet Kamal Singh, said after receiving the complaint, the councillor’s blue card was immediately cancelled. Besides, after verifying details like from when they were availing undue benefits and other things, a detailed-report in the case was sent to the higher authorities, and accordingly an action will be taken.

Sub-Divisonal Magistrate Lal Vishwas said the ration card of Bimla Devi has been cancelled by the Food Department, and they have also sought a written statement from her in the case. Meanwhile, councillor Bimla Devi could not be reached despite repeated attempts.