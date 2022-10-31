In Kapurthala mandis, 6.56 LMT grain bought

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, October 30

Procurement of paddy in Kapurthala district has touched almost 85 per cent of the estimated target during current season. The district is aiming at 7,96,120 MT, of which 6,56,046 MT had been purchased till yesterday, which accounts for 83.13 per cent of the target.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said the paddy in the mandis was being purchased within 12 hours of arrival. He said 99 per cent of the purchase had been made by state agencies. A total of 6,61,834 MT of paddy has arrived in the district so far, of which 6,56,046 MT has been purchase, which becomes 99 per cent of the total arrival. Markfed has purchased 1,66,823 MT, PUNSUP 1,19,778 MT and Punjab State Warehouse Corporation 40,210 MT.

Of the procured paddy, 5,74,804 MT has been lifted within the time limit of 72 hours. In terms of payment to farmers, the district farmers are being paid before the stipulated time of 48 hours, the administration said. Rs 1,249.74 crore has been paid to the farmers against the purchased paddy to date.