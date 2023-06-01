In Kapurthala, officials to call applicants, tell them status: DC

Our Correspondent

Phagwara , May 31

Intending to address the people’s grievances at their doorstep as per directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Kapurthala district administration organised the first ‘Lok Milni’ at Nadala where Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh addressed the problems faced by people.

People in large numbers have participated in the programme where complaints related to rural development, old-age pension, MNREGA, PSPCL, health facilities and ration cards raised by them and many of these have been disposed of on the spot.

The Deputy Commissioner also announced that a new system would be adopted in the district by the administration under which people would get the telephonic message from officials concerned about the status and action being taken on the complaints received. He also asked the officials to ensure that all eligible applicants should avail the benefits of the welfare schemes especially the pensions, shagun scheme, etc.

The Deputy Commissioner also asked the officials to make maximum visits of fields to redress the problems being faced by the people.

Taking serious note of 430 pending cases of the Shagun scheme in the district, he said all Shagun scheme cases must be cleared as soon as possible. Besides that, he asked officials to start an awareness campaign so that the maximum number of people would be able to avail the benefits of welfare schemes.

Talking about the development works in villages, the Deputy Commissioner also made physical verification in villages Dala , Bhadas and Nangal Lubana to ensure the completion in time bound manner besides maintaining the quality of work.

He also took stock of the construction of the Thapar model pond, concrete streets in the interior of villages, water supply and sewerage works etc. Besides that, he checked the quality and quantity of work done using the grants issued by the Punjab Infrastructure Development Board, Punjab Nirman programme, and smart village campaign 1 and 2 during previous years.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner also chaired a meeting with officials from various departments. SDM Sanjeev Sharma also attended the meeting.