In late night op, cops intercept vehicles carrying cattle in Phagwara

The Phagwara police intercepted two vehicles allegedly transporting cattle for illegal slaughter at Sugar Mill Chowk here on the intervening night of February 25 and 26.

An FIR was registered under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Punjab Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act.

SP Madhvi Sharma told this correspondent here today that the first vehicle, bearing registration number DL01 LW 3286, was found carrying three bullocks, while the second vehicle, bearing registration number PB13 AR 0623, was transporting seven cows. The vehicles were reportedly stopped during checking following specific inputs. Upon inspection, the drivers allegedly failed to produce valid documents authorising the transportation of the animals.

The police have named six accused in the case -- Binder Singh and Ninderpal, alias Kakku, both residents of Sangrur, Manga Masih of Gurdaspur, Avtar Singh Tarri and Sonu Singh of Ladhuwal, Ludhiana, along with one unidentified person.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Gurpreet Singh, chairman of the Gau Rakshak Dal, who claimed to have followed the vehicles on suspicion before alerting the police. Preliminary investigations suggest that the cattle were allegedly being transported to Gurdaspur district, where they were purportedly intended for slaughter and consumption.

Officials indicated that further investigation was under way to ascertain the broader network involved in the alleged activity.

Reacting strongly to the incident, Shiv Sena Punjab leader Inderjit Karwal and Gau Rakshak Dal chairman Gurpreet Singh condemned the alleged attempt to transport cows and buffaloes for slaughter. They termed the incident deeply disturbing and demanded a time-bound investigation to bring all those involved to justice. They also urged the administration to intensify vigilance and strictly enforce laws relating to cow protection and animal welfare across the state.

SP Madhvi maintained that the law and order situation in Phagwara was peaceful and under control. Adequate security arrangements had been ensured and further investigation into the matter was under way.