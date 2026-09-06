In search of cosmic wisdom
This collection of poems grapples with the existential questions of life and death
Most of the verses are permeated with Upanishadik wisdom or Rumi’s philosophy. Penned by Patiala-based author Surindra Lal, an academician, the work in hand is infused with a remarkable worldview, which he commands as an author of several books on science as well as short stories, novels and poetry. Excerpts...
Secrets of the Grave
The travails of life, none has truly read,
For who can grasp, the depths of
mortal dread?
The struggles, the strife, the joys, and the fears,
All tangled threads, in life’s
mysterious tears.
When we think we’ve reached
the final page,
And life’s book is closed with nothing to engage.
We’re met with still mystifying unknown,
The secrets hidden beneath the grave’s cold stone.
The life in the grave, is known only to the dead,
A mystery that’s locked, where
living feet dare not tread.
What whispers pass between the silent, darkened walls?
What secrets are revealed in the stillness of eternal calls?
Do the departed spirits in endless slumber lie?
Or do they wake, to find a new
reality’s darkened eye?
Is death a door that opens to a
new, unseen shore?
Or is it a veil that shrouds the
mysteries we adore?
We search for answers in the darkness and the night,
But like the wind, they whisper and vanish from our sight.
And so, we’re left with questions and
a mystery that’s untold,
A reminder that life’s secrets are
locked, and hidden, forever cold.
Yet, even in the unknown, there’s a beauty that we find,
A mystery that’s woven into the
fabric of the human mind.
A reminder that our lives are but a
fleeting, mortal sigh,
A whispered promise of a greater truth beyond grave’s dark sky.