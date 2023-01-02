In this academy, money no constraint for needy trainees

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 1

Started in 2015, Football Kickers’ Academy has become a place for little aspirants who want to learn football and achieve big in life.

Of 80 players who are taking training here, 20 belong to financially weak families and all of them are learning free of cost apart from getting the help of every kind from the founder of the academy. Children starting from the age group of 5 to youngsters up to 21 years are getting trained.

Warundeep, a national-level football player who has been part of almost every football club and played several tournaments till 2015, shared his story behind the thought of starting the academy. “When I came back to Jalandhar, I found out that there was no facility for the kids where they could learn this sport. “I was shocked, and thus decided to dedicate my life to those who are really passionate about football,” he shared.

After having a successful career in football, Warundeep decided to give it back to society and that is how Football Kickers’ Academy came into existence. The academy was started with children who were from well-off and affluent families. But then Warundeep got to know that there was a great talent among kids who belonged to lower and middle-class families, too, but they couldn’t pay. “I decided to give them coaching free of cost apart from giving them jersey, shoes, etc.,” he informed.

He further said recently an auto-rickshaw driver visited him and told him that the doctor had asked his son to play to remain fit and healthy. “But he couldn’t give any fees. I decided to train him. It gives me satisfaction,” Warundeep said.

A football league is also organised every year from October to December wherein the budding players get to test themselves and perform. Ask him what needs to be changed in sports, “It’s very important to train kids at young ages,” he said.