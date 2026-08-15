In Tricolour hues, Jalandhar campuses celebrate freedom

The celebrations for the 80th Independence Day began across schools and colleges in the city, with educational institutions organising a range of patriotic activities, including slogan-writing, poetry recitation and fancy-dress competitions. The campuses wore a festive look, with students showcasing the spirit of patriotism and the country’s unity in diversity.

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Apeejay College of Fine Arts

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As part of the 80th I-Day celebrations, Apeejay College of Fine Arts, organised a special cultural initiative to connect students with the rich heritage and diverse cultural legacy of the nation.

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Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra, expressing her views on the occasion, said, “It is our moral responsibility to acquaint the younger generation with our country’s traditions and heritage in a manner that touches their hearts and inspires them to sincerely fulfil their duties as responsible citizens.” The NSS Wing of the college organised a special competition under the theme ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. The event introduced students to the diverse culture, traditional attire, festivals and cuisine of various Indian states and regions, including Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana and Gujarat. Each team comprised three students—one mentor and two mentees. The participants represented their assigned state or region by wearing traditional attire and jewellery associated with it.

Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical campus

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The NCC cadets of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical campus celebrated Independence Day at Government Middle School, Johal village. The cadets performed a skit on this occasion and a documentary on freedom struggle was also shown to the students to educate and inspire them.

Principal of the school Bhupinder Singh welcomed and appreciated the efforts of the cadets. NCC coordinator Arbinder Kaur and event coordinator Eesha Gill were commended for presenting the wonderful virtual show that emphasised the need of maintaining peace and communal harmony in the country.

Sanskriti KMV School

Sanskriti KMV School joined the nation in celebrating the 80th Independence Day of India through the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, an initiative supported by CBSE. In keeping with the inspiring theme, ‘Yuva Shakti for Viksit Bharat@2047,’ the campaign encouraged students to express their love for the nation through creativity, patriotism and gratitude.

The celebrations came alive as the youngest patriots portrayed iconic freedom fighters with innocence and confidence. Senior students enthusiastically participated in a range of art and craft activities, including ‘Proud Indian’ 3-D crown making, wall hangings, environmental-awareness brochures, freedom-themed bookmarks, badges, bands and greeting cards. Students also created heartfelt Independence Day cards and penned messages of gratitude for the Armed Forces and police personnel. Principal Rachna Monga said, “The Tiranga embodies the sacrifices of our forefathers, the strength of our unity and the aspirations of a resurgent India. Let us honour our freedom.”

Innocent Hearts Group

Innocent Hearts Group, comprising schools and colleges, celebrated Independence Day with patriotic fervour through a series of engaging activities across its campuses. All the campuses were beautifully decorated in the Tricolour hues of saffron, white and green, creating a vibrant and patriotic atmosphere.

At the pre-primary school, UKG students took part in a ‘Dress Up as a Freedom Fighter’ activity. Class III students made tricolour badges and paper fans. Class V students showcased their creativity through patriotic poster making. The students participated in poetry, speeches, patriotic solo songs, skits and patriotic group dances activities. Meanwhile, the NSS Unit of Innocent Hearts College of Education celebrated Independence Day on the theme ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’

CT Group campuses

I-Day was celebrated with pride across the campuses of CT Group of Institutions at Shahpur and Maqsudan, along with CT Public School and CT World School. As part of the nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and the commemoration of 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, students, NCC cadets, young learners, faculty members and staff came together to honour the nation’s rich legacy.

At CT Group of Institutions, Shahpur campus, hundreds of students came together to create a spectacular Human India Map, turning the campus into a powerful visual expression of national unity. At CT Group of Institutions, Maqsudan Campus, the celebrations commenced with the unfurling of the National Flag by Lt Col Nirav Pathania, Subedar Major Saravana and Naib Subedar Suba, followed by the National Anthem. Dr Anurag Sharma, Campus Director, and Ms Manisha Basnet, Principal, CT Public School, along with faculty members and students, were present during the celebrations.

Lyallpur Khalsa College

Lyallpur Khalsa College celebrated I-Day with the 2 Punjab NCC Battalion. The campus resonated with patriotic echoes. The celebrations formally commenced with a synchronised, soul-stirring rendition of the National Anthem.

A magnificent ‘Tiranga’ rally was flagged off from the campus. It made its way back from BSF Chowk amidst proud slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. Principal Dr Rashpal Singh Sandhu paid tributes to the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the nation. Dr Karanbir Singh, NCC in-charge, supervised all logistical and ceremonial preparations.

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya witnessed a splendid blend of face painting, rangoli, poster making, dance performances and heartfelt poetry, all echoing the love for the country and its rich heritage on the occasion of I-Day.

Director Prof Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi maintained that this celebration is dedicated to the freedom of our beloved motherland. She lauded the efforts of Dr Madhumeet, Dean, Department of Student Welfare, Dr Gurjot, Dean, Sufalica and Geetika for organising the celebrations.

Police DAV Public School

I-Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour at Police DAV Public School. Principal Dr Yogesh Gambhir hoisted the flag followed by the playing of the National Anthem.

Dr Yogesh Gambhir inspected the parade at the assembly ground. Cadets from the NCC-Army Wing, Navy Wing, Air Wing, NSS, scouts and guides and skating team, led by Parade Commander Abhijeet Singh, paraded to the tune of the song ‘Saare Jahan Se Achha’ played by the school band. A short play prepared by Tejasvi House, reiterated the immense contribution of the freedom fighters to the country’s independence and reminded students of their duties as citizens of the country.

Apeejay School, Model Town

Apeejay School, Model Town, Jalandhar celebrated Independence Day with patriotic fervour. The special assembly was a heartfelt tribute to the spirit of freedom and the sacrifices of the nation’s brave freedom fighters.

The celebration featured a poetry recitation, a powerful patriotic play, soulful patriotic songs and a vibrant dance performance. Principal Dr Rajesh Chandel appreciated the students for their enthusiastic participation and commended the efforts of the staff in making the celebration meaningful and inspiring.

GNDU Regional Campus

Film ‘Shaheed’ starring Manoj Kumar was screened in the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Guru Nanak Dev University, Regional Campus, at Ladhewali as a part of I-Day celebrations. All the staff members and students of the department watched the movie with patriotic spirit.

Dr Namarta Joshi, Head of the Department, talked about the sacrifices made by our great freedom fighters for the Independence of the nation. Dr Charan Kamal Walia, Heena, Dr Nivedita and Ritika were present on the occasion.

CJS Public School

CJS Public School celebrated I-Day with great enthusiasm. Various inter-house competitions and a special assembly were organised to develop patriotism, confidence, creativity and team spirit among the students.

The programme was held in the presence of chairperson Neena Mittal and principal Rashmi Sharma. Students of Classes III to V participated in the inter-house hindi poetry competition on the theme ‘Patriotism and Independence Day.’ Drishya, Mannat and Harman got the first, second and third positions, respectively. Students of Classes VI to VIII participated in the inter-house patriotic song competition. Students of Classes IX and XI participated in the inter-house patriotic painting competition.

MGN Public School, Adarsh Nagar

Students and staff of MGN Public School, Adarsh Nagar, celebrated Independence Day with a deep sense of pride for the country. The senior and primary students presented powerful dance performances.

Through their expressive presentations, the students conveyed a message of courage, unity, resilience and love for the nation. There was an inter-house patriotic song competition to mark the occasion. Principal KS Randhawa addressed the students and paid tribute to the dedication and sacrifices of freedom fighters. Pre-primary children arrived dressed in vibrant tricolour outfits. The stage was decorated with national symbols and items made by the students’ collectively.

Ivy World School

Ivy World School celebrated Independence Day with A special morning assembly, during which students presented patriotic songs, speeches, poems and patriotic slogans. They remembered the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and highlighted the responsibilities of the younger generation towards the nation.

The school campus was beautifully decorated by the students with tricolour-themed posters and patriotic artwork. Chairman Sanjeev Vasal and CEO Raghav Vasal appreciated the participation of the students and staff.

St Soldier Group of Institutions

Various branches of the St Soldier Group of Institutions celebrated India’s 80th I-Day with pride. The celebrations commenced with the hoisting of the National Flag, followed by the rendition of the National Anthem, filling the campuses with pride and patriotism.

The programmes featured patriotic songs, speeches, poems, dances, skits and other cultural performances, through which students paid tribute to the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and highlighted the importance of freedom, democracy and national unity. The vibrant performances showcased the talent and confidence of the students while spreading the message of ‘Unity in Diversity.’ Group chairperson Sangeeta Chopra appreciated the efforts of all principals, faculty members, staff and students.