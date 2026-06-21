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Home / Jalandhar / In viral video youths, woman seen consuming drugs in bus

In viral video youths, woman seen consuming drugs in bus

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:16 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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A video purportedly showing drug consumption inside a passenger bus in Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala district, has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread discussion in the area and raising concerns over the effectiveness of Punjab’s anti-drug campaign. In the viral video, a woman and three youths were allegedly seen consuming intoxicating substances while sitting inside a bus.

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According to DSP Sultanpur Lodhi, Dhirendra Verma, police identified three youths on the basis of the video and took them into custody. However, the identity of the woman seen in the video has not yet been established.

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Police have arrested Jugraj Singh, son of Joginder Singh, a resident of Makhu; Ranga Singh, son of Jeet Singh, a resident of Chuharpur village under Kabirpur police station; and Mushtaq, son of Ramzan Mohammad, a resident of Bilga. Police continue their investigation into the matter. DSP Verma stated that appropriate legal action will also be taken against the woman seen in the video once her identity is established.

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