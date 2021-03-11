Incentives for 10 newly set up industries in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 19

The district administration on Thursday approved incentives to 10 business houses for setting up their industries in the district by making investments worth Rs 2,727.93 lakh.

Chairing the meeting of a district-level committee set up under Industrial and Business Development Policy 2017 and Fiscal Incentives for Industrial Promotion 2013, Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori, on Thursday, approved incentives ranging from 100 per cent electricity duty exemptions to CLU charges exemptions to stamp duty and VAT and GST waivers. The DC said the industries that received incentives in today’s meeting included DeeEss Industries, Wonderland Farms, Gold Range Castings Private Limited, Divinity Wellness Private Limited, Nivia Synthetic Private Limited, JK International, RajHans International, Kohinoor India Private Limited, Sant Valves Private Limited, and Sharp Chucks & Machines Private Limited. With today’s approval, all incentive cases have been cleared and no case is pending with the district-level committee, he added.

The DC said these industries had made investment worth Rs 2,727.93 lakh in Jalandhar by establishing new industrial units. The district administration was committed to helping investors in establishing their new units.

He said an elaborate mechanism was already put in place to assist industries under which prompt approvals are being granted for new units under Business First Portal. Recently, many such NOCs have been given to business houses in a smooth and hassle-free manner so that they can start their industries at the earliest.