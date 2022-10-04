'Include scribes in govt schemes'

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 3

Minorities People’s Welfare Society has written to AAP Minister Aman Arora, demanding benefits for field journalists. Satnam Singh Gill, the president of the society, shared that they have written to the state government to bring senior field journalists, under the purview of various government schemes.

The society demands that the government provide a 50% discount to the wards of scribes in all educational institutions, and that press colonies be established at the tehsil level. Further demands included - a lifetime pension should be provided for journalists, pension and jobs for the widows of scribes.

