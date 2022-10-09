'Incredible India' skaters meet varsity students

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 8

A team of roller skaters on an expedition to Kanyakumari from Kashmir interacted with students at DAV University, and shared their experiences with them.

The team comprising eight girls, four boys and eight supporting personnel had started the ‘Incredible India Skating Expedition’ from the Lal Chowk in Srinagar on September 27, and they plan to reach Kanyakumari on December 25. The participants are promoting national integration and environmental awareness.

The team which stopped by at DAV University, was lauded by Vice-Chancellor Manoj Kumar. Speaking to the students, the team leader, Soni Chaurasia said they would travel across 13 states, 100 cities and 10,000 villages, covering 5,000 km in 90 days. She added that the journey so far had been pleasantly challenging.

The team planted trees on the DAV University campus. The Department of Physical Education of the varsity used physiotherapy to help the participants recover from muscle injuries.

Various dignitaries, including Brij Mohan and Suresh Kumar, were also present on the occasion. Their journey ahead was flagged off by C P Singh, Assistant Professor, Department of Physical Education, on October 8.