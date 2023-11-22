Indefinite stir spells chaos on city roads

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 21

Indefinite strike by farmers on the Jalandhar-Phagwara stretch of the national highway near Dhanowali village here caused significant disruptions for commuters on the highway and city roads.

Long queues of vehicles were witnessed on various intersections. Bus drivers used alternative routes to Phagwara, navigating through Nakodar via city roads.

The Cool Road intersection, close to the bus stand, experienced substantial traffic, with a majority of the buses opting for routes such as Cool Road to 66ft Road to Nakodar or Wadala Road passing through Ravidass Chowk.

Traffic woes extended to Johal Market side, Nakodar Chowk, Ravidass Chowk and Kapurthala Chowk, compounding existing issues with the city’s traffic management.

Neeraj, a commuter, said: “Roads should never be blocked. Since cops were not deployed to guide them, several commuters remained confused and used the GPS system for alternative routes, which too did not come handy to many. Rama Mandi Chowk and PAP Chowk just ahead of the dharna site remained so congested throughout the day that even two-wheeler riders found it extremely difficult to find the way ahead”.

Divya, another commuter, urged the authorities to manage traffic on city roads effectively if the farmers continue dharna on the highway.

Residents also urged the traffic police to implement planned diversions for buses to prevent disruptions for commuters on city roads.

