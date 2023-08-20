Independence Day: Honour for city cop

Jalandhar, August 19
ASI Victor Masih has been recognised and commended by both Punjab Government and the district administration for his pivotal role in liberating more than 200 young individuals from the clutches of drug addiction. The commendation was bestowed upon him during the 77th Independence Day celebrations.
Currently posted as chowki in-charge at Pratapura here, Victor Masih, with the help of residents, not only identified drug addicts but also ensured their proper treatment through government-run rehabilitation programmes, including OOAT centres.
He had adopted a humanitarian approach towards those affected with drugs. Rather than booking them under the NDPS Act, he was committed to ensuring their well-being through treatment at de-addiction centres.
Moreover, most of these affected youngsters, after their recovery, got jobs and started their lives afresh. In addition to his efforts in cracking down on criminal activities, he had previously also earned two commendation medals for his role in apprehending dreaded criminals.
