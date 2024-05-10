Independent files nomination papers in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, May 9
On the third day of filing of nominations from Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency, an independent candidate filed his papers today. Returning Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said Davinder Singh, a resident of Basant Vihar, filed nomination papers as an Independent candidate. She said so far, two nominations had been filed for Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency.
The Deputy Commissioner said apart from holidays on May 11 and 12, nominations can be filed till May 14. She said nominations could also be filed on May 10, because the holiday on Lord Parshuram Jayanti does not come under the Negotiable Instruments Act.
