Independents who wish to bring about a change

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, February 12

To change the political landscape in Punjab, motivate the general public to take interest in politics and do away with traditional parties, these Independent candidates from four urban seats of Jalandhar are likely to dent the vote bank of popular candidates.

Karam Chand, a football stitcher, who is fighting as an Independent candidate from the Jalandhar West campain door-to-door. Tribune photo

Upset over no development, drug menace, poor working conditions and unemployment among other issues, they say they are contesting with the sole motive of setting the system right.

With total 40 candidates in the fray this time from four urban seats — Jalandhar Cantonment, North, West and Central — eight are contesting as Independents of which five belong to Jalandhar West, two from Jalandhar North and one from Jalandhar Central. A majority of them are from non-political backgrounds and contesting for the very first time.

Karam Chand (65), a resident of Rajan Nagar, Basti Peerdad, who is contesting as an Independent on symbol Helicopter, from Jalandhar West, has been working as a football stitcher for the last 40 years. He says residents in his locality encouraged him to fight the poll.

“I along with my family and co-workers, have always supported candidates from other parties after taking the promise that they’ll work on our issues related to pay scale in industries and will fight for labour rights. There is a huge exploitation and pay disparity in industries, but no politician takes up the matter,” he said, adding that on papers their pay scale was as per DC rates, but in reality they were being paid minimal amount ranging between Rs5,000 and Rs7,000 per month

He said fighting for the poor, workers or labourers’ rights and development were his main agenda behind contesting the poll this time.

“We are tired of fake promises of politicians, who forget us after poll. If we really want to see a change, we ourselves have to enter politics,” he said.

About his campaigning, Karam Chand said the young brigade of his locality has taken up the task of the campaign. However, due to lack of funds, they are mostly restricted to door-to-door canvassing.

Apart from Karam Chand, there are four more Independents from Jalandhar West, which include Amrish Bhagat, a scribe by profession; Subhash Goria, an owner of general store; Vipan Kumar, ex-councillor; and Neelam, wife of Neetu Shattran Vala, who became popular during 2019 elections after his video went viral in which he cried in front of mediapersons for receiving only five votes in the first round.

Meanwhile, in conversation with The Tribune, all these Independents have this general sentiment to fight for the rights of poor and middle class. They said they want to restore the lost glory of Punjab by eliminating drugs, illegal mining and mafias among other things, and their only focus was on providing better education and health facilities.

Amrish Bhagat, however, also mentioned that freedom of press and fighting for the rights of journalists was another main agenda for him, as the issue was often ignored by candidates of traditional parties. Similarly, another and only Independent candidate from Jalandhar Central, Narinder Kumar (44), of Makhdoompura, runs a fruit shop here at Jyoti Chowk for the last 15 years. He said he has always been outspoken about public issues.

“I am working as a social worker here and time and again have raised issues of drugs, unemployment, women rights etc.” When asked if he ever tried seeking ticket from main stream political parties, he replied that it’s a waste of time and effort as only big businessmen and crorepatis get ticket from these parties.

About his campaigning, he said: “Residents of my locality, my regular customers at fruit shop and my team of social workers have been canvassing for me door-to-door and on social media.”

Deepak Kamboj (40), a resident of Mitha Bazaar, who is contesting as an Independent from Jalandhar, is a salesman by profession. He said he was contesting for the first time and the reason why was contesting was to ensure peace in state. He said there have been a lot of sacrilege incidents in state and no religion has been spared. Thus, if he was elected to power, his priority would be to maintain law and order situation in the state.

Another candidate contesting from North as Independent is Rahul Bajaj (32), a resident of Angad Nagar, who works as a fruits commission agent.

Lack of funds a major issue

Lack of funds is a major problem these Independent candidates are facing while campaigning. A majority of them rued that they were heavily relying on door-to-door campaigning due to shortage of money for campaign material, advertisements and social media.