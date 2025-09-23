DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / India and UK to collaborate for smart, sustainable, green cities

India and UK to collaborate for smart, sustainable, green cities

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 08:24 AM Sep 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A significant step forward in UK-India collaboration on urban sustainability was marked by a three-day international symposium held in Punjab.

Advertisement

The event brought together experts from both nations under the SSG-Bridge project, jointly funded by the British Council (UK) and the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), India.

The symposium, titled “Enhancing Urban Resilience and Sustainability through UK-India Collaboration,” convened eminent academics, policymakers, industry leaders and early career researchers. This dynamic platform for knowledge exchange and collaborative planning represents a strategic partnership between Birmingham City University (UK), MBCIE, Ludhiana, Lovely Professional University and PAC, Ludhiana.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts