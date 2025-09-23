India and UK to collaborate for smart, sustainable, green cities

A significant step forward in UK-India collaboration on urban sustainability was marked by a three-day international symposium held in Punjab.
The event brought together experts from both nations under the SSG-Bridge project, jointly funded by the British Council (UK) and the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), India.
The symposium, titled “Enhancing Urban Resilience and Sustainability through UK-India Collaboration,” convened eminent academics, policymakers, industry leaders and early career researchers. This dynamic platform for knowledge exchange and collaborative planning represents a strategic partnership between Birmingham City University (UK), MBCIE, Ludhiana, Lovely Professional University and PAC, Ludhiana.
