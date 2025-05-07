DT
Home / Jalandhar / ‘India has sent a clear message to Pakistan’: BJP leaders laud ‘Operation Sindoor’

‘India has sent a clear message to Pakistan’: BJP leaders laud ‘Operation Sindoor’

Residents and Brahm Akhara leaders were chanting “Bharat Mata ki Jai”, “Indian Army Zindabad”, and “Vande Mataram” slogans while distributing sweets, holding Indian flags in hand
Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 07:11 PM May 07, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
BJP leader KD Bhandari along with leaders of 'Prachin Brahm Akhara' distributes sweets among passersby at Tanda Road in Jalandhar on Wednesday.
Residents and Brahm Akhara leaders were chanting “Bharat Mata ki Jai”, “Indian Army Zindabad”, and “Vande Mataram” slogans while distributing sweets, holding Indian flags in hand. This gesture came in the wake of the Indian armed forces’ precision strikes at 9 sites in Pakistan under ‘Operation Sindoor’.

BJP leader KD Bhandari, along with members of Prachin Brahm Akhara Jethu Mal Tara Chand, distributed ladoos at Tanda Road in Jalandhar. The key BJP leadership released a statement lauding the Indian Army’s swift action within 15 days of the Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

KD Bhandari said, “This gesture is to thank the Prime Minister and salute the armed forces for avenging the Pahalgam victims through ‘Operation Sindoor’. It will bring solace and courage to the families of those who lost their loved ones.”

BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia praised the operation, stating, “The Indian Army launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting 9 sites in Pakistan that served as headquarters for terror outfits and sheltered terrorists. This action has avenged the killing of tourists in Pahalgam. By exercising restraint and avoiding civilian and military targets, India has sent a clear message to Pakistan to change its ways.”

Former MLA and BJP leader Sushil Rinku added, “The country was shocked by the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 innocent lives. The Indian government’s swift action, including ‘Operation Sindoor’ and diplomatic efforts, is commendable. The country should stand united with the armed forces during this time.”

