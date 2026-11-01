DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / India-Japan clash draws massive crowd in Jalandhar stadium

India-Japan clash draws massive crowd in Jalandhar stadium

article_Author
Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:58 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The hockey fever in Jalandhar reached new heights on October 30 as the India-Japan match, witnesses an overwhelming response from spectators at the Surjit Hockey Stadium Jalandhar. Tribune Photo Sarabjit Singh
Advertisement

The hockey fever in Jalandhar reached new heights on October 30 as the India-Japan match witnessed an overwhelming response from spectators at the Surjit Hockey Stadium. The turnout was even larger than that on the inaugural day, with hockey enthusiasts arriving in huge numbers to cheer for their favourite players.

Long queues were seen outside the designated entry gates and seating areas as spectators waited eagerly for their turn to enter the stadium. With the rush continuing to build, security personnel had to temporarily close the gates for a few minutes to ensure smooth entry and maintain proper arrangements. Despite the wait, the enthusiasm among the spectators remained undiminished, with everyone eager to get inside and witness the action live.

Advertisement

The growing crowds have added a fresh wave of excitement to the tournament, creating an electrifying atmosphere both in the stands and on the field. The Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh has also appreciated the enthusiastic support from the people of Jalandhar.

Advertisement

Several players, who began their hockey journey at this very stadium, expressed happiness and gratitude at receiving such an overwhelming response from their home crowd.

The atmosphere inside the stadium is no less than a celebration of Punjab's sporting and cultural spirit. As the commentator calls out, "Pa deo raula for Team India!" before the start of the match, the crowd responds in unison with chants of "India! India!" The energy rises further when Punjabi songs and upbeat music fill the stadium, bringing out the Punjabi flavour of the celebrations.

Advertisement

Even the background music has become an integral part of the match day experience. The suspense filled tunes played during the third umpire reviews add to the anticipation, while every Indian goal is greeted with renewed excitement as the energetic 'Chak De India' song gets the crowd cheering louder.

From passionate chants and Punjabi beats to nail-biting moments and celebrations after every goal, the Surjit Hockey Stadium has turned into a vibrant hub of sporting enthusiasm. The massive turnout reflects Jalandhar's deep-rooted connection with hockey and its unwavering love for Team India.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts