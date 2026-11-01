India-Japan clash draws massive crowd in Jalandhar stadium

The hockey fever in Jalandhar reached new heights on October 30 as the India-Japan match witnessed an overwhelming response from spectators at the Surjit Hockey Stadium. The turnout was even larger than that on the inaugural day, with hockey enthusiasts arriving in huge numbers to cheer for their favourite players.

Long queues were seen outside the designated entry gates and seating areas as spectators waited eagerly for their turn to enter the stadium. With the rush continuing to build, security personnel had to temporarily close the gates for a few minutes to ensure smooth entry and maintain proper arrangements. Despite the wait, the enthusiasm among the spectators remained undiminished, with everyone eager to get inside and witness the action live.

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The growing crowds have added a fresh wave of excitement to the tournament, creating an electrifying atmosphere both in the stands and on the field. The Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh has also appreciated the enthusiastic support from the people of Jalandhar.

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Several players, who began their hockey journey at this very stadium, expressed happiness and gratitude at receiving such an overwhelming response from their home crowd.

The atmosphere inside the stadium is no less than a celebration of Punjab's sporting and cultural spirit. As the commentator calls out, "Pa deo raula for Team India!" before the start of the match, the crowd responds in unison with chants of "India! India!" The energy rises further when Punjabi songs and upbeat music fill the stadium, bringing out the Punjabi flavour of the celebrations.

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Even the background music has become an integral part of the match day experience. The suspense filled tunes played during the third umpire reviews add to the anticipation, while every Indian goal is greeted with renewed excitement as the energetic 'Chak De India' song gets the crowd cheering louder.

From passionate chants and Punjabi beats to nail-biting moments and celebrations after every goal, the Surjit Hockey Stadium has turned into a vibrant hub of sporting enthusiasm. The massive turnout reflects Jalandhar's deep-rooted connection with hockey and its unwavering love for Team India.