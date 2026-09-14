India-Pak hockey match in Jalandhar on Nov 1

The formal schedule announcement of the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 was made in the presence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today.

Speaking about the India-Pakistan fixture in the tournament, Nitin Kohli, president of Hockey Punjab, said the match would carry a special emotional significance for Punjabis on both sides of the border.

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"Charda Punjab and Lehnda Punjab will play against each other on November 1. For me personally, and for Punjabis across the world, this is a very emotional and special moment. To see India and Pakistan play hockey in Jalandhar, the heartland of hockey, will be a memorable occasion," Kohli said.

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On Punjab hosting the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026, Nitin Kohli said, "The Asian Champions Trophy will begin on October 27 at the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar. The tournament will feature India, Pakistan, Japan, Malaysia, China and Korea. The final will be played on November 5 at the Olympian Balbir Singh Hockey Stadium in Mohali."

On the matches being hosted in Jalandhar, Kohli said the city is deeply connected with the soul of Indian hockey.

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“Jalandhar is not just a city, but a strong centre of Indian hockey. The city has produced Olympians and international players for the country and also has a globally recognised identity in sports manufacturing. Hosting the Asian Champions Trophy in such a city is a tribute to Jalandhar’s rich hockey legacy,” he said.