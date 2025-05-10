India-Pakistan ceasefire brings relief to Jalandhar, Adampur after night of intense aerial attacks

The ceasefire declaration between India and Pakistan brought relief to residents in the region who had been spending sleepless nights amidst a wave of aerial attacks from Pakistan, with Jalandhar and Adampur being prominent targets.

For Jalandhar residents, it was a steady escalation over the past two nights, with the night of May 9-10 witnessing the most intense wave of aerial attacks so far. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that Jalandhar was among the areas attacked on May 7 and 8. However, no debris was found in the district after the aerial drone attacks on the first two days.

The only debris reported in Doaba until May 9 was an unidentified white object that fell at Ghagwal village in Hoshiarpur. However, following the intense night of May 9-10, debris was recovered from several places in Jalandhar, some near Adampur.

Drone debris was reported from villages Kangniwal, Nahal, Sarmastpur in Jalandhar, and another village in Kartarpur town. At Kapurthala, debris was reported from Ucha Pind at Phagwara. Videos of a huge shell, shrapnel, and motherboard from Kangniwal went viral on social media as villagers shared these remnants in videos.

Across these drone attacks, one person sustained an injury in Jalandhar - a migrant worker at Kangniwal who was hit by shrapnel from a drone while sleeping in the open. The presence of the Air Force Station at Adampur made the town a frequent target, with debris discovered today at least three villages in Adampur alone.

Residents reported 7-10 explosions in Jalandhar last night between 1.30 am and 2.15 am, with intermittent aerial drone/missile attacks persisting throughout the night until morning. The blackout persisted until 6 am, and it was an especially hard night for residents of Jalandhar Cantt and Adampur, with huge explosions and blazes in the sky reported.

Adampur residents reported the strongest aerial attacks between 7 am and 9 am, during which explosions were heard throughout. An Adampur resident said, “Red blazes in the sky sent waves of anxiety among residents last night. None of us slept all night. The strongest attack was in the morning between 7 am and 9 am, which sent panic among residents. However, no injuries have been reported as drones fell in open areas.”

Residents said that at two villages, the drones were destroyed, while at one, the area where the drone fell still remains cordoned off by the army. All drones at Adampur fell in fields, and none hit the Adampur Air Force Station so far.