India to host fourth edition of South Asian tchoukball tournament in Feb

Representatives of Tchoukball federations from across South Asia met in New Delhi to discuss regional cooperation and strategies for the development of the sport. Delegates from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal participated in the meeting, which was hosted by the Tchoukball Federation of India.

The meeting was chaired by Delean Lim, President of the Federation Internationale de Tchoukball (FITB), Singapore, and co-chaired by MF Farooqui, President of the Tchoukball Federation of India and Additional Director General of Police, Punjab Armed Police, Jalandhar. The proceedings were conducted by Dr Rashmi Vij, Secretary General of the Tchoukball Federation of India.

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Discussions focused on strengthening coordination, cooperation and communication among South Asian Tchoukball federations, as well as developing effective strategies to promote and expand the sport across the region.

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Following detailed deliberations, the participants agreed to institutionalise the South Asian Tchoukball Championship as a biennial event. India will host the fourth edition in February 2027, while Bangladesh will host the subsequent championship.

The meeting also considered the proposed bylaws, organisational framework and related modalities required to deepen regional cooperation and support the systematic growth of Tchoukball in South Asia.

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Representing the Tchoukball Federation of India were Suresh Gandhi, Vice- President; Kishore Patel, Joint Secretary; Ashok Gowari, Treasurer; Rakesh Kumar, Executive Member; Prince; and Jagdeep Singh, among others.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to expanding the sport’s reach, encouraging wider participation by South Asian countries and creating more opportunities for athletes to compete at the regional-level. The participants expressed confidence that the initiative would usher in a new era of cooperation and development for Tchoukball in South Asia.