INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP campaign picks up in Jalandhar

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, April 19

After days of lying low, AAP campaign for the Jalandhar reserved Lok Sabha seat has picked up with party candidate Pawan Tinu stepping up canvassing to seek people’s support. Tinu had recently embraced the AAP after quitting the Akali Dal. The AAP candidate on Friday paid obeisance at the Darbar Sahib, along with senior party leaders.

Having joined the party five days ago, Pawan Tinu had called upon AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal in Delhi on Wednesday, along with AAP’s Ludhiana candidate Ashok Pappi Prashar.

Meanwhile, AAP MPs and MLAs have been heading to Delhi to express solidarity with their jailed leader Arvind Kejriwal and seek his wife Sunita Kejriwal’s support for the party’s Lok Sabha campaign in Punjab. Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal also met Sunita Kejriwal in Delhi today. AAP Sultanpur Lodhi leader Sajjan Singh Cheema and Minister and Khadoor Sahib candidate Laljit Singh Bhullar also called upon Sunita Kejriwal today.

Amid all this, Pawan Tinu on Friday visited the Golden Temple along with cabinet minister Balkar Singh Sidhu, AAP leaders Rajwinder Kaur Thiara and Surinder Sidhu, among others. Later, he addressed a volunteers’ meeting at a marriage palace in Kartarpur and campaigned in various areas. He also attended a private ceremony at Adampur.

Notably, Tinu’s candidature was announced in the backdrop of CM Bhagwant Mann announcing to volunteers that the Jalandhar and Sangrur seats had to be won by AAP at all costs. The candidate-less AAP cadres had been facing disappointment after the walkout by their lone MP Sushil Rinku who joined the BJP. Tinu’s entry lifted the spirits of the volunteers. Presently managing affairs with his residence as his makeshift office, Tinu said he was also streamlining infrastructure to ensure better campaign management.

Speaking on meeting with Sunita Kejriwal, Tinu said, “She has asked us to work hard with all our strength for the Lok Sabha seat. It was a pleasure to see her in high spirits even amidst the action taken against Arvind Kejriwal.”

