Indian Christian Day celebrated to commemorate arrival of St Thomas

Indian Christian Day celebrated to commemorate arrival of St Thomas

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:36 AM Jul 04, 2025 IST
The Youth Punjab Christian Movement celebrated Indian Christian Day on Thursday at Pholariwal, commemorating the arrival of St Thomas the Apostle in India in 52 AD, who is believed to have laid the foundation of Christianity in the country.

The event was led by Adv Rohit Masih Avraham, State Youth General Secretary and witnessed enthusiastic participation from Christian youth and community members.

Speakers highlighted the life, sacrifice, and missionary work of St. Thomas, who preached the message of Christ’s love, peace and forgiveness across India.

In his address, Adv Rohit Masih Avraham emphasised that Indian Christian Day is not just a celebration of history, but a reminder of the Christian calling to live a life of love, compassion, and service to society. He urged the youth to become ambassadors of unity, peace, and social justice in today’s world.

Cultural performances, songs, and discussions on the relevance of Christian values in modern India were key highlights of the event. The gathering concluded with a united prayer for national harmony and the upliftment of marginalised communities.

