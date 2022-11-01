Indian Oil defeat Punjab Police

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 31

Eleven times finalist and former champion Indian Oil Mumbai defeated Punjab Police Jalandhar by 2-1 to register the second victory in league stage in pool-A of the 39th edition of the Indian Oil Surjit Hockey Tournament, in progress here at local Surjit Hockey Stadium, Burlton Park.

The match between Indian Oil and Punjab Police was played on a very fast note. In the 26th minute of the play Punjab Police took the lead when Kanwarjit Singh netted the ball (1-0). In the 29th minute of the play Indian Oil equalised as Manpreet scored the goal.

During the half time both teams were leveled at 1-1. In the fourth quarter’s 50th minute Indian Oil took the lead with a penalty corner. With this win Indian Oil bagged six points from two outings.

In a well contested match of the day in pool-B, Army-XI and ASC Jalandhar put up a good play. After trailing by a goal, army men made a counter attack in the very next minute and earned their 2nd penalty corner and Subhash Sanga equalise the score on a rebound ball (1-1). In the 20th minute of the game, Gautam Kumar of ASC once again scored a field goal with a solo effort to put his team ahead.

In the third quarter Army’s Pratap Shinde converted the penalty corner in the 39th minute of play (3-2). In the 58th minute of play Army’s Siraj AP completed the score tally with field goal (4-2).