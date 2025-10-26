Indian origin US citizen found dead

A US citizen, admitted to a private de-addiction centre near Kapurthala, reportedly died under suspicious circumstances on Saturday morning. The deceased has been identified as Amarvir Singh, a resident of Ajit Nagar, Kapurthala.

Advertisement

According to family members, they received a call from the management of a de-addiction centre located in village Pattar Kalan, informing them that Amarvir was unresponsive. The family rushed him to Civil Hospital, Kapurthala, where Dr Yogita, the Emergency Medical Officer, declared him brought dead.

Advertisement

When contacted, Civil Surgeon Dr Sanjeev Bhagat told The Tribune this evening that Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Parminder Kaur informed him and he had instructed the SMO to formally inform the district administration as per protocol in case of the death of a foreign national. Dr Bhagat said a board of doctors will conduct a post-mortem. A videography of the process would be done. Family sources said Amarvir had returned from the USA about a month ago and was admitted to the centre just three days earlier for treatment of substance addiction.

Advertisement

Unconfirmed reports suggest there were injury marks around the neck of the deceased, raising suspicion about the cause of death.

Following the incident, DSP, Kartarpur, Narinder Singh Aujla visited the spot and initiated an investigation. “The matter is being probed, and further action will be taken based on the findings,” the officer said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Dr Jaswinder, Deputy Medical Commissioner (DMC), Jalandhar, stated that the centre in question was operating without proper authorisation. “We are verifying its status. If found unregistered, strict action will be taken against those running it,” he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.