‘India’s digital leap needs a stronger cyber defence force’

India’s rapid digital transformation is expanding the cyber battlefield beyond IT, making specialised professionals essential to secure both digital networks and critical physical infrastructure, says Dr Manbir Singh, MD, CT Group of Institutions.

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Over the past few years, I have systematically studied the nation’s digital growth trajectory and analysed the severe threat landscape confronting our digital infrastructure. My extensive engagement with technology leaders has led me to a stark conclusion: India’s digital growth is moving at breakneck speed, but our national cyber defence capabilities are dangerously lagging behind.

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Digital payments, connected services, cloud platforms, artificial intelligence and increasingly automated infrastructure are reshaping the economy and the way citizens interact with essential services. The challenge before India is no longer simply to produce more technology graduates. We need professionals who can secure increasingly complex digital ecosystems.

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The new cybersecurity battlefield

For years, cybersecurity was largely understood as the protection of information technology: networks, servers, applications, databases and cloud environments. However, the systems supporting modern society have evolved far beyond conventional IT.

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Power generation and distribution, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation, water infrastructure and other essential services increasingly depend on Operational Technology (OT) and Industrial Control Systems (ICS). Within these environments, technologies such as SCADA, Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), Remote Terminal Units (RTUs), Human-Machine Interfaces (HMIs) and Distributed Control Systems (DCS) monitor and control physical processes.

As Information Technology and Operational Technology converge, cybersecurity itself must evolve into cyber-physical security. The power grid illustrates why this transformation matters. Modern power systems rely on sophisticated digital communications, monitoring, automation and control. Almost every critical service depends on reliable power—banks, hospitals, telecommunications networks, data centres, water systems, transportation and manufacturing facilities all depend upon it.

A serious disruption in one part of critical infrastructure can have consequences far beyond that individual system. The concern is not simply that every cyberattack will result in a nationwide blackout; rather, the growing interdependence between digital systems and physical infrastructure creates the possibility of cascading disruption when critical systems are compromised, degraded, or forced offline.

Education must evolve

A changing threat landscape demands a corresponding transformation in education. India does not need a single-track approach to cybersecurity. The discipline now draws upon multiple fields: computer science, engineering, networking, information security, artificial intelligence, electronics, telecommunications, digital forensics and industrial systems.

Students entering cybersecurity careers need a strong foundation across these areas before developing specialised expertise. For those working with critical infrastructure, this foundation must extend directly into ICS, SCADA, OT security, and cyber-physical systems.

Furthermore, practical skills cannot be an afterthought. Students must be exposed to realistic, controlled environments in which they can investigate incidents, identify anomalies, analyse evidence and understand the consequences of security decisions. Cybersecurity laboratories should evolve into multidisciplinary cyber ranges.

Building digital defence force

Specialised cybersecurity-focused academic programmes, practical cyber laboratories, simulated attack exercises, threat-hunting activities and forensic investigation are key to developing industry-ready cybersecurity capabilities.

Universities are not merely preparing students for their next job; they are helping develop the people who will secure the systems on which the next generation of the economy will depend. India’s cybersecurity future cannot be secured through technology alone. It requires people with knowledge, practical skills and judgment to understand both the digital threat and its potential physical consequences.