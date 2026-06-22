India’s fastest athlete, Gurindervir Singh, has teamed up with Bollywood star Alia Bhatt to promote her upcoming film Alpha. The duo recently shared a video on their Instagram accounts.

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In the clip, Gurindervir delivers the message: "Sabse aage, sabse tez hone ke liye lagta hai focus, lagan aur hard work." The video is captioned with the tagline, "Alpha meets an Alpha."

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During the interaction, Alia Bhatt asked Gurindervir about his journey in athletics and the inspirations behind his success. Reflecting on his early days, the sprinter revealed that legendary runner Usain Bolt played a key role in motivating him to take up the sport.

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"I watched Usain Bolt and then thought of becoming an athlete," Gurindervir said.

He also spoke about the influence of his father, who had to give up his volleyball career after suffering an injury. "My father once told me that if he had continued playing volleyball, his life would have been different. That motivated me to pursue sports seriously," he shared.

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Gurindervir fondly recalled receiving his first pair of running spikes from his father, who had brought them from New Zealand. The shoes were so precious to him that he treated them with extraordinary care.

"I would not even let them touch the floor. I used to keep them on a table only," he said with a smile.

The athlete also revealed a lighter side of his life, naming his father as his favourite chef. "My father makes very good food," he said.