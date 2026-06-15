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Home / Jalandhar / India’s global reputation has grown under leadership of PM Modi: MP

India’s global reputation has grown under leadership of PM Modi: MP

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:41 AM Jun 15, 2026 IST
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MP Anurag Thakur
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Former Union Minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur said that India’s global reputation has increased significantly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that today the world looks at India with hope, trust and confidence.

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Speaking to journalists at DAV College in Hoshiarpur, Thakur said that the safety and dignity of Indian citizens remain the government’s top priority. Referring to a recent incident abroad in which Indian citizens lost their lives, he said that the Government of India has taken the matter very seriously.

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Thakur stated that officials of the US Embassy have been informed in stern words about India’s concerns regarding the incident. He said the government is fully committed to ensuring the safety of Indians, whether they are on land, at sea, or in international waters. Necessary steps are also being taken to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future.

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Commenting on the situation in West Bengal, Thakur alleged that the state had earlier witnessed lawlessness under the protection of the ruling Trinamool Congress. However, he claimed that with the formation of the government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), action is now being taken against such elements and the ‘Goondaraj’ was ending.

He emphasised that no one is above the law and that strict legal action will be taken against those found guilty. Thakur also described PM Narendra Modi as one of the world’s most popular and experienced leaders.

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He said that among the leaders of the G7 nations, Modi has extensive experience, which has helped strengthen India’s position on major global platforms. According to him, India’s participation is now considered important in finding solutions to many international challenges.

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