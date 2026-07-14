India’s PhD boom faces an impact test: Phagwara varsity VC

The country now awards between 25,500 and 28,700 doctorates every year, placing it among the top PhD-producing nations in the world — alongside Germany (just over 30,000 a year) and UK (around 25,000). Only China is clearly ahead, with roughly 90,000 PhDs annually.

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The obvious question follows—Has India’s research output grown at the same pace as its PhD numbers?

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To answer that, it is worth examining how India’s growing number of PhDs has influenced the country’s research output — looking specifically at publications, patents and startups.

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Is this growth translating into impact?

On research paper, yes. India’s research output rose by 11 per cent between 1999 and 2022, outpacing growth in both the US and UK, and the country produced around 2,78,000 publications in 2022—overtaking the UK for the first time, trailing only China and the United States. Between 2019 and 2022 alone, output grew by 20 per cent, and between 2017 and 2022, India’s research output grew by roughly 54 per cent, lifting it to the fourth position globally in academic paper production.

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But when it comes to citations, the picture changes. India ranks just ninth globally. Only 15 per cent of India’s publications between 2017 and 2021 were cited in top global journals. India’s total Nature Index “Share” for 2023 stood at 1,494 — compared to China’s 23,171. International collaboration, a strong driver of research quality, tells a similar story. Only about 32 per cent of India’s papers are co-authored internationally, against 57.7 per cent for England and 50.5 per cent for Germany. On Stanford/Elsevier’s “World’s Top 2 per cent Scientists” list, India has under 3,000 names compared to Germany (10,000), UK (16,700), USA (69,000) and China (10,000).

A growing number of papers, therefore, is not translating into a proportionate growth in impact.

Patents provide another test — and a more direct one. They reveal whether research turns into something useful, not just something published.

India filed 64,480 patent applications in 2023. That’s a 15.7 per cent jump from the year before, the fastest growth among the top 20 patent-filing countries. It pushed India to the sixth place globally, up from the ninth in 2020. Sounds impressive — but there’s a catch. Some of this surge has been linked to questionable practices at certain HEIs, which have come under media scrutiny recently for inflating filing numbers rather than producing genuine innovation.

The patent grant numbers tell a similar story. The Indian Patent Office granted 76,053 patents in 2023, a massive 149.4 per cent jump over 2022—again, the fastest growth among major patent offices that year. By 2024, the total number of live patents in India had climbed to 2,28,402, up from just 76,556 in 2019. But here’s the bigger catch: about 68 per cent of patents granted in India go to foreign companies, not Indian inventors. So even this growth isn’t really coming from India’s own research base—it is largely foreign companies using the Indian patent system.

Yet, despite the rapid growth, India remains far behind the world’s patent powerhouses in absolute numbers. China grants roughly 12 times more patents than India every year. The US grants about four times more. Part of this disparity stems from institutional capacity. China’s patent office employs more than 16,000 examiners, compared with around 220 in India. Yet, despite these constraints, India’s patent growth rate is currently outpacing both China and the US, pointing to significant untapped potential.

The real question, though, is not how many patents get granted — it’s what happens after that. Take the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), one of India’s largest public research bodies. It holds 1,132 live patents. Only 140 of them — about 12 per cent, have ever been turned into a usable product or technology. And this is at one of India’s best-funded labs. Some leading institutions appear highly successful by conventional metrics, having doubled their patent filings in just one year. But there is no matching jump in licensing deals, spin-off companies, or products reaching the market. The patents simply pile up in annual reports, while the harder part — turning an idea into something real — lags far behind.

If publications measure knowledge creation and patents measure potential innovation, startups offer perhaps the clearest evidence of whether research is reaching the marketplace.

Yet linking PhDs to startups remains a hard nut to crack. India does not yet have a transparent, trackable PhD-to-startup pipeline in the way it has citation indices or WIPO patent counts. That absence of a clean metric is itself part of the story — it is difficult to claim that PhDs are translating into enterprise at scale when there is no reliable way to measure it.

In conclusion, India’s challenge is not a shortage of PhD graduates or research publications. The more pressing concern is the limited impact of its research — its ability to shape global scientific discourse, drive technological innovation, influence policy, and generate transformative discoveries.