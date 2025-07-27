India’s youngest analog astronaut returns to Lovely Professional University

In a moment of immense pride and inspiration, Lovely Professional University (LPU) welcomed back one of its most illustrious alumni, Jahnavi Dangeti, India’s youngest analog astronaut and a rising star in the global space science community. Her return to campus marked a full-circle moment—coming back to the institution where her dreams of reaching for the stars first took flight.

LPU vice president Aman Mittal said, Jahnavi, who has been training under elite global programs and now a candidate for the 2029 Space Mission, addressed students, faculty, and media. Her journey from the classrooms of LPU to international mission simulations has captured the imagination of aspiring scientists and young innovators across the country.

“This is where it all began,” Jahnavi said during her address at LPU. “LPU gave me not only an education, but also the courage to pursue opportunities beyond borders. The global exposure, practical training, and encouragement I received here prepared me to take bold steps toward a future in space.”

Her impressive portfolio includes participation in NASA-supported programs, analog astronaut missions with Project PoSSUM (Polar Suborbital Science in the Upper Mesosphere), underwater astronautics training, and leadership in various international scientific collaborations. Jahnavi is also a TEDx speaker, a Forbes India Top 100 Digital Star, and a symbol of India’s growing presence in global space research.

LPU chancellor Ashok Mittal praised her achievements, calling them “a reflection of LPU’s commitment to nurturing leaders who redefine boundaries and drive innovation across disciplines.”

At a time when India is advancing its capabilities in space exploration, Jahnavi’s story is not just a personal triumph, but a national inspiration. Her accomplishments resonate with the aspirations of millions of young Indians, especially women seeking to break into the traditionally male-dominated fields of STEM and aerospace.

With admissions for the 2025 academic year closing on July 31, the university continues to position itself as a hub for cutting-edge research, global collaboration, and student-driven innovation. Alumni like Jahnavi embody the university’s mission to prepare students not just for successful careers, but for global impact.