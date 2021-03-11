IndiGo Airlines told to refund Rs 16K to complainant

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 4

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Jalandhar, has directed InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo Airlines), New Delhi, to refund Rs 16,195 paid as air tickets by a Jalandhar-based family along with 9 per cent rate of interest, Rs 10,000 as compensation and Rs 5,000 as litigation expenses for alleged negligence in service.

The complainant had alleged that since the airline did not show the status of the flight on display screen in time, they could not board it in time and had to buy tickets again for the tour.

A resident of Silver Heights Apartments, Manjit Singh had got five air tickets booked through the company for himself, his wife Hardeep Kaur, their daughters Parneet Kaur and Harmanpreet Kaur and their grandson Ojas Kukreja. They had planned a trip to Patna Sahib with his family and booking was from New Delhi to Patna.

The complainant, Manjit Singh, said he got the booking status as ‘confirmed’ and payment status as ‘approved/complete’ through an auto mailing system on his email ID. He said he and his family reached Delhi Airport Terminal-1 on March 16, 2018, at 1 pm using airport metro services. They said they sat in front of the display screen at the airport and kept on waiting for the display of the status of the flight, but nothing was showing. He said all of a sudden, it showed the status ‘boarding’ and when they rushed to the boarding counter, they were told that the boarding had already closed.

He said all his requests to the staff to allow him to board proved futile even as he had told them that it was their planned tour and their stay in hotel had been booked. He said on the contrary, he was told to deposit Rs 19,410 for the next flight from Delhi to Patna at 6.35 am next morning. He told them that he could not afford the change. Under compelling circumstances, he said he booked the airtickets of Spicejet for an amount of Rs 26,805.

He said he started correspondence with IndiGo Airlines from March 21, 2018, onwards and the company offered him a 50 per cent discount voucher for any of the next flight.

He said that it showed that the company had accepted its guilt and admitted his claim. But instead he demanded complete return of money with interest and compensation.

Company officials said the complainants were to reach the counter 45 minutes before the check-in time which they did not. The complainants said they had been sitting before the display screen since 1.15 pm and they saw the flight status at 3.14 pm when they rushed to the boarding counters. They said they had reached airport well in time as they showed the metro train tickets taken at 12.14 pm, which takes maximum one hour to reach the airport.

The commission of president Dr Harveen Bhardwaj and member Jaswant Singh Dhillon observed that the onus to prove that the status of the flight was being shown in the display screen was on the airlines company for which they could not produce any evidence. The fact that he was offered discount coupons for next travel also showed that the company was trying to save itself. Hence, it allowed the complaint and directed the airlines to refund him the ticket amount along with interest and compensation.