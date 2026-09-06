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Home / Jalandhar / Industrialist looted of gold, valuables worth Rs 3.5 lakh in Phagwara

Industrialist looted of gold, valuables worth Rs 3.5 lakh in Phagwara

The circumstances described by the victim suggest that the accused may have deliberately engaged him in conversation

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:02 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Industrialist and senior citizen Kimti Lal Jain was allegedly robbed of gold ornaments and other valuables worth around Rs 3.5 lakh after unidentified persons reportedly confused and distracted him in the Central Town area of Phagwara on Friday afternoon.

According to Jain, he was visiting acquaintances in Central Town when two unidentified persons riding a scooter and three others travelling in a car approached him and struck up a conversation. During the interaction, the accused allegedly confused and hypnotised him. Taking advantage of his disoriented state, they allegedly removed the gold ornaments he was wearing, including a kara (bracelet), and took away his wallet.

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Jain said he realised only later that his valuables were missing. He estimated the total value of the gold ornaments and other belongings allegedly taken by the suspects at around Rs 3.5 lakh.

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He subsequently approached the Phagwara City police station and submitted a complaint, seeking identification of those involved and recovery of his valuables.

The circumstances described by Jain suggest that the accused may have deliberately engaged him in conversation before allegedly taking advantage of his confused state. However, the precise manner in which the incident occurred remains subject to the police investigation and verification.

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The police have reportedly taken up the complaint and are examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident. The identities of the accused, the possible involvement of the scooter and car, and the exact sequence of events are yet to be established.

As per the information available, no arrests have been reported so far, and registration of an FIR is awaited. The incident has caused concern among residents, particularly senior citizens, over the vulnerability of people to alleged distraction or deception-based thefts in public places.

Jain urged the police to identify the accused, recover his stolen gold and other belongings, and take appropriate legal action against those found responsible.

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