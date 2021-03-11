Industrialists must adopt villages: Nawanshahr DC

Nawanshahr, April 26

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa on Tuesday urged the industrialists of the Nawanshahr district to come forward and adopt villages and ensure their sustainable development by spending corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.

Presiding over a meeting with the industrialists at his office, the DC said the Punjab Government was committed to all-around development of the rural areas and needs support of the industrialists to ensure make sufficient contributions for boosting infrastructure in rural areas by adopting whole villages.

He said that there was a huge potential in the district as corporate houses can contribute large amounts for this cause under their CSR activities. He asked them to give something back to society and homeland they belong. He also advised industrialists to work on waste to energy framework especially on plastic waste.

Randhawa also instructed all departments such as rural development, health, education, women and child development, social security and others to prepare a list of their urgent needs so that the district administration can ask the industrialists to spend their CSR funds to provide the required facilities.

Randhawa assured them that all possible help would be provided to them by the district administration. He asked them to directly call him in case of any issue they face.