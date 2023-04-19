Industrialists not enthused with leaders’ poor recall value

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, April 18

“There were times when we had to make several phone calls and send them (politicians) e-mails, but never got any reply to our queries or time to meet them. Now that elections are around the corner, every party leader is approaching us,” say industrialists.

Every second day, leaders from political parties are organising meetings to woo the industrialists. Industrialists have been saying that since last year when AAP won the elections, nothing has been done to resolve the issues related to them.

“Ye ek season hai aane ka, May 10 ke baad koi nai milna,” says Ravinder Dhir from Khel Udyog Sangh. “When there are no elections, it becomes difficult to meet these leaders even in Chandigarh, and now when polls are here, they are coming to meet the industrialists,” he added.

Taking a dig, an industrialist today told the government dignitaries during a meet, “Lok sanu manufacturer kende hai, lekin saada ‘mann’ fracture hai (People call us manufacturers, but we would like to tell you that our heart is fractured).

Industrialist Narinder Singh Sagoo, president of the Focal Point Extension Association said that recently, meetings have taken place with various party leaders. “We just want that whoever wins this election should resolve the issues related to industry,” he said.

Another industrialist rued, “These meetings are a mere eyewash. This is not the first time that elections are going to take place but we have seen it every time. Come elections and every politician wants to meet us. But we are not gullible, we understand their intentions. They just want to win and hardly anything else matters now.”

Gursharan Singh, a senior industrialist, said that everyone was approaching them but the reality was completely different as nobody was actually working for the industry. Gursharan Singh had recently met CM Bhagwant Mann and raised some issues of concern. “We asked them to fulfill the promises that were made before coming to power and requested him to think of the traders and manufacturers. We had raised similar demands in front of other parties too but to no avail,” he added.

HAND OVER MEMO TO FINANCE MINISTER