Industrialists urge CM to clear blockade at Shambhu border

Industrialists met CM Bhagwant Mann to discuss the disruptions caused by the dharna at the Shambhu border. The group expressed concern over the impact of the blockade on their operations, with Narinder Sagoo, a senior industrialist, emphasising that while farmers have the right to continue their protest, a route should be opened to prevent further disruptions.

“The traffic jam at Shambhu border is causing delays of six to seven hours for the movement of products and raw materials, leading to losses for Punjab’s industries,” Sagoo said.

Gursharan Singh, another industrialist, also voiced concern over the industry’s struggles. He said both raw materials come from outside the state and finished goods are shipped elsewhere. “We have requested the CM to intervene and ensure the highways are cleared so we can continue our operations smoothly,” Singh added.