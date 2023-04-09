Industry association hosts meet

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 8

Hoshiarpur Large and Medium Industries Association (HLMIA) hosted its annual meeting at Hoshiarpur City Centre on Friday evening. Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa was the chief guest.

HLMIA president IMJS Sidhu and Akshay Sangwan, outgoing president, HLMIA, welcomed the chief guest. Sidhu briefed on HLMIA history, vision of the association and various activities being conducted by the association. He talked about challenges being faced by industry and way to navigate these challenges by focusing on innovation. Vice-chairman Sonalika Group AS Mittal emphasised improving the ease of doing business and said much work was yet to be done to make life easy for an entrepreneur. He announced that Sonalika Group would be investing Rs 1,500 crore in the state and also shared that despite other states offering capital subsidy to the company for expansion, he had decided to invest in Hoshiarpur district.

Brahm Shankar Jimpa, Hoshiarpur DC Komal Mittal, assured the Industry’s representatives of their full support in resolving the issues of industry.