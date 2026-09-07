Industry demands uninterrupted power supply in Jalandhar

The Joint Action Committee, along with the Rubber Goods Manufacturers Association and other industrial associations, today held a press conference in Jalandhar to highlight the serious problems being faced by the industry due to frequent and unscheduled power cuts.

The associations appealed to the government and PSPCL to restore 24-hour uninterrupted power supply to industrial areas.

Advertisement

"Power is being cut without any prior intimation, particularly during the evening hours, and sometimes the supply does not return for the entire night. This is severely affecting continuous manufacturing processes, causing production losses and increasing operational costs," they said.

Advertisement

Gursharan Singh, a senior industrialist and convener, Joint Action Committee, said the power cuts are also creating a serious labour shortage as migrant workers are unable to get sufficient overtime and are, therefore, reluctant to return. Complete darkness in industrial areas is also increasing the risk of theft and robbery, creating serious security concerns.

Industry representatives urged the government to immediately restore continuous power supply, so that industries can operate smoothly, protect employment and contribute to the economic growth of Punjab.

Advertisement

Industrialists from the Rubber Goods Manufacturers Association and All-India Valve and Cock Association were also present.