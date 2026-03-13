Industry expresses concern over global tensions

The Jalandhar Autoparts Manufacturers Association (JAMA) discussed the potential impact of rising geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel, West Asia and Iran on the auto components and foundry industries of Jalandhar.

Industry members expressed concern that any escalation of conflict in West Asia could lead to a sharp rise in global crude oil prices, disruptions in shipping routes and volatility in international trade. Such developments may significantly increase transportation and manufacturing costs for auto parts and foundry units, many of which depend on stable energy prices and imported raw materials.

IIF Chairman, Northern Region, Balram Kapoor said Jalandhar, being one of key hubs for auto components and casting industries, could witness ripple effects in employment, production volumes and investment sentiment, if geopolitical tensions continue. "The foundry sector, being energy intensive, may be particularly affected due to increased fuel and electricity costs, putting pressure on margins for small and medium manufacturers in the region," he said.

JAMA president Sanjeev Juneja said the auto parts industry is closely linked with global trade and any instability in energy markets may disrupt supply chains, affecting exports and production planning. He added that world leaders should resort to dialogue and diplomacy as wars affect the common man.

General secretary Tushar Jain emphasised the need for proactive policy support, stable trade channels and measures to cushion MSME industries against global shocks.

Treasurer Manish Kwatra said currency volatility could affect export competitiveness and rising oil prices could impact cost structures and financial planning for MSME manufacturers.

Jasjeet Singh Bedi, vice-chairman of the IIF Chandigarh Chapter, highlighted that the foundry sector could face higher operational costs due to increased energy and metal input prices.

Vinay Luthra, ex-chairman of the IIF Northern Region, stressed the need for strengthening domestic supply chains to reduce dependence on global uncertainties.

Barinder Kalsi, former chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry, Jalandhar, said the industry and government must work together to ensure continued stability and growth of Punjab's manufacturing sector.

Ashwani Kumar, handtool industrialist, said, "The industrial unit is engaged in continuous manufacturing operations and provides employment to a large number of workers who operate in multiple shifts from early morning till late night. Due to the present constraints in LPG supplies arising out of the prevailing geopolitical situation, our production activities are facing serious disruption. Our production line requires LPG for critical heat processing operations and any interruption in supply directly affects manufacturing commitments and industrial output," he said.

He further added that the factory canteen is an essential facility for our workforce, as employees working long hours do not have the time or facility to cook their own meals. "The LPG will strictly be utilized only for industrial production processes and preparation of food for workers within the factory premises," he said.