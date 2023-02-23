Industry minister announces slew of projects

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 22

The Central Government will start work on the Mukerian-Talwara railway line at a cost of Rs 411 crore. The construction of Phagwara-Hoshiarpur four-lane road at a cost of Rs 1,553 crore will start by September this year while the Amritsar-Ghuman-Tanda highway will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,730 crore.

Union Minister of State for Industry and Commerce Som Prakash gave this information to reporters at Hoshiarpur on Tuesday. He was addressing reporters after a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) at the District Administrative Complex today. After reviewing the ongoing schemes of the Central Government in the district, he said various schemes of the government should be implemented in a smooth manner, so that the beneficiaries can benefit.

Som Prakash also said that Central schemes worth Rs 4,089.07 crore were being implemented in the district. He said 797 houses were being constructed in Hoshiarpur district under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He said under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, over 2 billion rupees have been transferred to the accounts of beneficiaries in the district.

Answering queries, the minister said the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road was being reconstructed by the Punjab government at a cost of Rs 13.98 crore. The Hoshiarpur railway station is also being upgraded.

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal, while assuring the minister, said development works started under Central schemes apart from those under MPLD funds will be completed soon.