Inebriated man 'kills' father in Nawanshahr

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 25

A man allegedly killed his father in an inebriated state at Saloh, Nawanshahr. The deceased has been identified as Surinder Kumar (62). The suspect has been identified as Balraj Singh, who is a divorcee and has a four-year-old daughter.

A complaint in this regard was filed by Monica, daughter of the deceased. Monica said she had gone to her father’s home. “I met my father and niece. Everything was fine till then. I came back home. Next day, I got a phone call from our neighbour that my father had died. I immediately reached home and found his body. My niece told me that her father beat up her grandfather with sticks last night. A few years ago, he broke my father’s arm, but things were later sorted out. I want strict action against my brother,” she said in her statement.

According to information, the suspect was demanding money from his father. When he allegedly refused to give him money, the suspect started beating him up.

A case has been registered against the suspect under Section 302 of the IPC.

#Nawanshahr