Infant, six-year-old sister drown in canal at Mukerian

Mukerian, November 26
Two girls, including an infant, died after the scooter they were riding with their mother fell into a canal. The deceased have been identified as six-year-old Bhoomika and four-month-old Paru.
According to information, Sapna, a resident of Singhowal, was going to buy medicine from Bambowal village falling under Mukerian tehsil along with her daughters. Her scooter collided with the cement siphon built on the banks of the canal near Bambowal village.
As result, she, along with her daughters, fell into the canal. When she raised an alarm, passersby pulled her out of the water. Both girls drowned into the canal.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parts of auger machine removed from rubble at Uttarkashi tunnel
Manual drilling will now start at the tunnel to prepare an e...
Delhi air quality nears 'severe' zone
A thick layer of smog blankets Delhi and its suburbs, reduci...
PM Modi greets people on Guru Nanak's birth anniversary
Modi also posts on X his tributes to the first Sikh guru fro...
Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements at New York gurdwara
The Ambassador had gone to the gurdwara to offer prayers on ...
Irish author Paul Lynch's 'Prophet Song' wins Booker Prize
Lynch, 46, wins for his novel presenting a dystopian vision ...