Infant, six-year-old sister drown in canal at Mukerian

Our Correspondent

Mukerian, November 26

Two girls, including an infant, died after the scooter they were riding with their mother fell into a canal. The deceased have been identified as six-year-old Bhoomika and four-month-old Paru.

According to information, Sapna, a resident of Singhowal, was going to buy medicine from Bambowal village falling under Mukerian tehsil along with her daughters. Her scooter collided with the cement siphon built on the banks of the canal near Bambowal village.

As result, she, along with her daughters, fell into the canal. When she raised an alarm, passersby pulled her out of the water. Both girls drowned into the canal.