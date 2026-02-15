DT
Inmate brutally assaulted in Kapurthala jail

Inmate brutally assaulted in Kapurthala jail

Injured seriously, victim admitted to Civil Hospital

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:42 PM Feb 15, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Thinkstock
An inmate lodged in the Modern Jail, Kapurthala, was allegedly assaulted by inmates late last evening, leaving him seriously injured and prompting a police investigation into the incident.

The injured inmate has been identified as Muthu Murari. According to information, a dispute broke out between Murari and several other undertrials on the jail premises last evening. The argument reportedly escalated into a violent altercation, during which Murari was severely beaten.

Following the assault, the jail authorities shifted the injured inmate to the Civil Hospital, Kapurthala, where he was admitted to the emergency ward. He is currently undergoing treatment and his condition is reported to be serious.

The hospital authorities subsequently informed the Kotwali Police Station about the incident. Acting on the information, the police registered a case and initiated a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the attack.

SSP Gaurav Toora stated that a thorough investigation is underway and appropriate legal action will be taken against those found responsible. The authorities are also examining the security arrangements within the jail to determine how the incident occurred.

