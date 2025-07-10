DT
PT
Inmate swallows blade after spat with visiting family members

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:53 AM Jul 10, 2025 IST
A shocking incident unfolded at Kapurthala’s Modern Jail when an undertrial, Talwinder Singh, swallowed a blade following a heated altercation with his family members during a visit.

According to jail authorities, the incident took place late last night after Talwinder’s meeting with his relatives ended in a verbal spat. Reportedly agitated by the disagreement, Talwinder returned to his barrack and ingested a blade in an apparent act of desperation.

The jail staff rushed him to the Civil Hospital where he was provided immediate assistance and referred to Amritsar medical college for further treatment. His condition remains under observation. The Kotwali police has been notified and a preliminary inquiry initiated. The authorities are now investigating how Talwinder came to possess the sharp object, raising concerns over security lapses within the jail.

