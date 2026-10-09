Inmates clash in Hoshiarpur jail, cop seriously injured

A clash between inmates at Hoshiarpur Central Jail late Thursday night left a policeman Mani Kumar seriously injured.

The incident occurred when the undertrials were being escorted to their barracks. An argument broke out among some inmates over an issue and soon escalated into a physical altercation.

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On receiving information, police personnel and officials rushed to the spot and tried to bring the situation under control. However, the inmates allegedly attacked the policeman, leaving Mani Kumar seriously injured.

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He was initially taken to the Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur, from where he was referred to a private hospital.

The reason behind the clash remains unclear. The police said further investigation into the incident was underway.