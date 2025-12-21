DT
Home / Jalandhar / Innocent Hearts celebrates first alumni reunion

Innocent Hearts celebrates first alumni reunion

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:18 AM Dec 21, 2025 IST
Alumni and Bollywood singer Jyotika Tangri performs at Innocent Hearts School, Jalandhar, on Saturday.
In a celebration of pride, nostalgia, and heartfelt connections, Innocent Hearts hosted its first-ever alumni meet on its campus. The gathering brought together alumni from diverse batches, transforming the evening into a vibrant celebration of shared memories, enduring relationships, and cherished roots.

The alumni meet, themed “Rewind, Relive, Rejoice”, lived up to its essence. The campus resonated with laughter and warmth as former students walked down memory lane, reconnecting with old friends and mentors. Performances by Arsa Live Band and the soulful Sufi melodies of The Frequency Band created an enchanting ambience that left the audience spellbound.

Adding star value, Bollywood celebrities Jyotika Tangri, a renowned singer, and actor Paramvir Cheema graced the event, highlighting the spirit of celebrating talent and the remarkable journeys of Innocent Hearts alumni. A thoughtfully curated spread of delicacies and impeccable hospitality further elevated the celebratory experience.

Under Dr Palak Gupta Bowry, Director of CSR, the event was planned with a strong focus on sustainability. Environment-conscious practices such as mindful resource usage, responsible waste management, and sustainable event planning reflected the institution’s commitment to nurturing not only future leaders but also responsible global citizens.

One of the most poignant moments was the emotional reunion between alumni and teachers, expressing gratitude to mentors whose guidance continues to illuminate their lives. Board members welcomed alumni warmly, while Shally Bowry, Executive Director – Schools, and Aradhana Bowry, Executive Director – Colleges, shared heartfelt moments with the attendees. Dr Anup Bowry, Chairman of Innocent Hearts, expressed immense happiness at reconnecting with alumni and encouraged them to pursue life with confidence, integrity, and purpose.

As a token of remembrance and appreciation, souvenirs were presented to alumni, symbolizing their lifelong bond with the alma mater. The evening concluded on a joyful and emotionally fulfilling note, leaving everyone with treasured memories, rekindled friendships, and a renewed sense of belonging to the ever-growing Innocent Hearts family.

