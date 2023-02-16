Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions holds third convocation ceremony

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 15

The Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions organised its third convocation ceremony on Wednesday.

The ceremony was attended by college graduates of the Session 2019 to 2022. It was presided over by Shailesh Tripathi, Group Director and Rahul Jain, Director Co-ordinator Schools and Colleges.

IKG-Punjab Technical University Registrar SK Mishra was the chief guest of the ceremony. Sandeep Jain (trustee), Aradhana Bowry (Executive Director, Colleges) and Palak Bowry (Director CSR), Arjinder (Principal, B.Ed. College) attended the ceremony. In the ceremony, around 200 students across five departments including Information Technology, Management, Hotel Management, Agriculture and Medical Lab Science received their degrees. The college management informed that 80 per cent of the eligible graduates were placed in reputed companies