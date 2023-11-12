Innocent Hearts school

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The festival of Diwali was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Innocent Hearts from pre-school to college, in which the students of all the five branches of the school and Innocent Hearts College of Education participated. They delved into a myriad of activities meticulously crafted to honour the traditions of this auspicious festival. Engaging in customs, they not only rejoiced in the festivities but also imbibed the essence and significance of Diwali. The celebration became an enlightening experience as the students delved into the rich cultural tapestry, learning the deeper connections to their heritage. Dr Anup Bowry, President, Innocent Hearts, impassioned the students with the message of a ‘Green Diwali,’ urging them to revel in the celebrations while being mindful of the environment, especially the concerning decline in air quality.

Sanskriti KMV School students celebrate Diwali in Jalandhar.

Sanskriti KMV School

In a fusion of tradition and environmental consciousness, Sanskriti KMV School presented an eco-friendly Diwali celebration, embodying a commitment to sustainable festivities. The celebrations unfolded with a captivating Ganesh Vandana dance, heralding the spiritual essence of the evening. The stage came alive with a short play, underscoring the need to embrace responsibility towards the environment in our celebrations. Principal Rachna Monga extended wishes, emphasising the significance of celebrating responsibly. She applauded the students for embracing the eco-friendly theme, aligning the festivities with our collective duty to safeguard the environment.

Lyallpur Khalsa College

Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical campus organised Diwali fest, 2023, to celebrate the festival with students. Various events were organised including rangoli, card making, best out of waste, thali and diya decoration. Students showcased their talent and expression of creativity by participating in these events. Various stalls were also displayed by different departments of the campus. Sukhbir Singh Chatha, Director, Academic Affairs, congratulated the whole team for successfully conducting the event.

