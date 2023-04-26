 Innocent School gets CBSE affiliation : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Innocent School gets CBSE affiliation

Innocent School gets CBSE affiliation

Students of Innocent Hearts school celebrate 'World Malaria Day'in Jalandhar on Tuesday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Innocent Hearts School branch on Kaputhala Road, under the aegis of Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical Trust, has got Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliation. Innocent Hearts Chairman Dr. Anup Bowry mentioned that it is a matter of pride. On this achievement, he congratulated Director Poonam Narang, Principal Sheetu Khanna and staff members and said that along with studies, many activities are done for physical, mental, and intellectual development.

Schools awarded

St. Soldier Group of Institutions organised Star School of the Month awards on the basis of excellent results, discipline, impressive activities of its branches in which St. Soldier Divine Public School, Arjun Nagar, Naya Nangal, Bhogpur secured first position, Gaddiwala, Nakodar, Model House secured second position, Garhshankar, Tanda, Khambra secured third position and were honoured with Star Schools of the Month Awards. Group Chairman Anil Chopra, Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra cut the cake of the Star School of the month.

Quiz competition at LKCTC

With the aim of keeping up the spirit, a quiz competition was organised by the cultural committee of LKCTC to encourage meaningful learning commemorated to world heritage day. Initially a preliminary round of quiz was conducted in which different teams from various departments participated with full zeal. In the final round, the team from CSE department (Lavjeet Singh of CSE 6 th semester and Kartikay of CSE 4 th semester) stood first whereas the team from ECE department Mithilesh Kumar and Amandeep Singh of ECE 8 th won the second position. Director Academics Affairs Sukhbir Singh Chatha congratulated the winners.

Students of Apeejay College show off their prizes during 48th Annual Prize Distribution function in Jalandhar.

Prize Distribution Function at Apeejay

Apeejay College of Fine Arts held 48th Annual Prize Distribution Function to glorious achievers and the best performers in academics and extracurricular activities. The Chief Guest of the day was Dr. Karanjeet Singh Kahlon, Registrar, Guru Nanak Dev University and the special guest was Nirmal Mahajan, Member, Board of Governors. The ceremony began by lightening the holy lamp and singing Saraswati Vandana to invoke the blessings of the Almighty. Nearly 189 students were rewarded who had secured top positions in GNDU University exams and in college in the session 2021-2022, 60 students were rewarded for their flawless and excellent performances during Youth Festival and 31 students were rewarded for their outstanding performance and expertise they had developed in their respective fields. Principal Dr. Neerja Dhingra presented a memento to honour the Chief Guest. Dr. Sunit Kaur, Head, Department of English, delivered a vote of thanks.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95; cremation at Badal village in Muktsar on Thursday

2
Jalandhar

Income tax raid held at Jalandhar pastor's house, other places

3
Nation

Amritpal Singh questioned by IB officers in Assam's Dibrugarh jail

4
Punjab

President Murmu, PM Modi, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and leaders across party lines condole demise of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal

5
Punjab

Protest against sacrilege incident in Punjab's Morinda continues

6
Punjab

NIA conducts raids against PFI cadres in Punjab's Ludhiana, UP, Bihar, Goa

7
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal: End of an era

8
Nation

Supreme Court issues notices to Delhi government, others on women wrestlers’ petition for FIR against WFI president

9
Punjab

Centre declares two-day national mourning as mark of respect to Parkash Singh Badal

10
Sports

Ajinkya Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final; Suryakumar and Kuldeep dropped

Don't Miss

View All
14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Top News

Akali patriarch dies at 95

Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95

Held record 5 terms as Punjab CM, also served as Union Agric...

Colossus of Punjab politics

Parkash Singh Badal: Colossus of Punjab politics

Singapore executes citizen for trafficking 1kg cannabis

Singapore executes citizen for trafficking 1kg cannabis

Singapore executed 11 people last year and says the death pe...

India, China to take up LAC standoff at SCO meet sidelines

India, China to take up LAC standoff at SCO meet sidelines

Beijing says both sides have agreed to speed up settlement o...

Excise scam: CBI names Sisodia in fresh chargesheet

Excise scam: CBI names Sisodia in fresh chargesheet


Cities

View All

29 Ajnala sanitary workers get regular employment

29 Ajnala sanitary workers get regular employment

71K MT wheat arrives in Amritsar mandis

Wheat lifting at snail’s pace in Tarn Taran

Protest against sacrilege incident

It’s vital to speak against gender stereotypes: Shefali Shah

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Officials inspect ground zero, collect documents from plant

Officials inspect ground zero, collect documents from plant

Tepid response yet again, only six of 128 CHB units go

Govt schools in Chandigarh see record pre-primary admissions

Chinese man among 12 indicted

Bishnoi link to 2019 killings, says shooter

Check contaminated water supply, Arvind Kejriwal tells officials

Check contaminated water supply, Arvind Kejriwal tells officials

50-year-old succumbs to Covid-19 in Noida

5 nabbed over toll plaza fight in Noida

Postman among 6 held for duping people through ponzi schemes

Delhi man drowns in Gurugram farmhouse

Man set on fire during altercation, one held

Man set on fire during altercation, one held

Woman killed, son injured as man opens fire on them

Law & order has gone for a toss, says Warring

Notice to Kejriwal for model code violation

Kapurthala’s 160-year-old clock is ticking again

‘Commercialisation’ of Rakh Bagh: Verify facts, take remedial action, NGT tells Ludhiana MC chief

‘Commercialisation’ of Rakh Bagh: Verify facts, take remedial action, NGT tells Ludhiana MC chief

2 nabbed peddlers wanted in eight criminal cases: Probe

A first: CIV, smart barricade for traffic management, road safety

Ludhiana Civic body dismantles sewer line of dyeing units

Defaulter govt departments rush to clear PSPCL dues, Rs 130 crore paid

Centre should bear discom losses, says ex-Power Secy

Centre should bear discom losses, says ex-Power Secy

Readiness reviewed ahead of Lok Adalat

Housing units handed over to EWS families

Two women die in separate road accidents

Patiala: Investiture ceremony