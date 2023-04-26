Innocent School gets CBSE affiliation

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Innocent Hearts School branch on Kaputhala Road, under the aegis of Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical Trust, has got Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliation. Innocent Hearts Chairman Dr. Anup Bowry mentioned that it is a matter of pride. On this achievement, he congratulated Director Poonam Narang, Principal Sheetu Khanna and staff members and said that along with studies, many activities are done for physical, mental, and intellectual development.

Schools awarded

St. Soldier Group of Institutions organised Star School of the Month awards on the basis of excellent results, discipline, impressive activities of its branches in which St. Soldier Divine Public School, Arjun Nagar, Naya Nangal, Bhogpur secured first position, Gaddiwala, Nakodar, Model House secured second position, Garhshankar, Tanda, Khambra secured third position and were honoured with Star Schools of the Month Awards. Group Chairman Anil Chopra, Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra cut the cake of the Star School of the month.

Quiz competition at LKCTC

With the aim of keeping up the spirit, a quiz competition was organised by the cultural committee of LKCTC to encourage meaningful learning commemorated to world heritage day. Initially a preliminary round of quiz was conducted in which different teams from various departments participated with full zeal. In the final round, the team from CSE department (Lavjeet Singh of CSE 6 th semester and Kartikay of CSE 4 th semester) stood first whereas the team from ECE department Mithilesh Kumar and Amandeep Singh of ECE 8 th won the second position. Director Academics Affairs Sukhbir Singh Chatha congratulated the winners.

Students of Apeejay College show off their prizes during 48th Annual Prize Distribution function in Jalandhar.

Prize Distribution Function at Apeejay

Apeejay College of Fine Arts held 48th Annual Prize Distribution Function to glorious achievers and the best performers in academics and extracurricular activities. The Chief Guest of the day was Dr. Karanjeet Singh Kahlon, Registrar, Guru Nanak Dev University and the special guest was Nirmal Mahajan, Member, Board of Governors. The ceremony began by lightening the holy lamp and singing Saraswati Vandana to invoke the blessings of the Almighty. Nearly 189 students were rewarded who had secured top positions in GNDU University exams and in college in the session 2021-2022, 60 students were rewarded for their flawless and excellent performances during Youth Festival and 31 students were rewarded for their outstanding performance and expertise they had developed in their respective fields. Principal Dr. Neerja Dhingra presented a memento to honour the Chief Guest. Dr. Sunit Kaur, Head, Department of English, delivered a vote of thanks.