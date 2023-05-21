Innovation congress held at Science City

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 20

Pushpa Gurjal Science City celebrated Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by organising an innovation congress for students. As many as 100 school students from classes VII to XII from Punjab and Harryana participated in the event and displayed their innovative projects. The theme of the event was ‘Sustainable Livelihood, Climate Change, Energy and Sustainable Cities & Communities’. The objective of the event was to infuse a spirit of discovery in schoolchildren, promote hands-on exploration and investigative learning and unearth innovative ideas that could change the world around us.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Rajesh Grover, Director Science City, said organising such events help in finding hidden talent of students and mould their minds towards innovations. He emphasised the importance of science, technology and innovation in addressing the problems of the society and highlighted the role of innovations in improving the environmental sustainability and economic growth of the country

Dr Mahesh Kumar Sah, assistant professor, NIT Jalandhar, evaluated the models. The first prize was bagged by Himat Singh from Govt Smart School, Chheharta in Amritsar; second prize went to Ram Rattan and Arman from Swami Viveka Nanad School, Haryana, and the third prize was bagged by Jashan Deep Kaur and Amandeep Kaur from Govt School Jabbowal, Amritsar.