DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Inquiry to look into PF irregularities at JCT Ltd

Inquiry to look into PF irregularities at JCT Ltd

The Regional Commissioner of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Pankaj Kumar, stated that the EPF office has received complaints from employees of JCT Limited regarding delays in the settlement of their claims. He clarified that EPF contributions were managed...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Updated At : 05:05 AM Mar 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Regional Commissioner of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Pankaj Kumar, stated that the EPF office has received complaints from employees of JCT Limited regarding delays in the settlement of their claims.

He clarified that EPF contributions were managed by JCT Mills Ltd, not the EPFO. However, the EPS (Pension Fund) contributions of the employees of JCT Ltd were managed by the regional office, Jalandhar, and no complaints had been received so far regarding pension settlement.

In a press release issued here today, he said during the compliance audit for the financial year 2022-23, it was found that JCT Ltd, Phagwara and Hoshiarpur, had deducted EPF contributions from employees but defaulted by not depositing these into the JCT Trust account, which constitutes an offence under the IPC. In view of this, an inquiry had been initiated by this office to assess the outstanding dues.

Advertisement

Pankaj Kumar said regarding legal action, multiple applications were submitted to the police to register an FIR against the establishment. As the FIR was not getting lodged, the regional office approached the court. After continuous follow-up, FIRs were finally registered against Samir Thapar, MD, and Mukulika Sinha, Executive Director.

Banks associated with JCT Mills have been directed not to sell any bonds or securities held under the trust without the approval of the Regional PF Commissioner. This measure aims to ensure the security of the provident fund amount currently held under the trust.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper